The 9 Best Tower Fans to Keep You Cool This Summer

By Rachel Klein
RunnersWorld
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps you’ve noticed by now that stale air is a drawback of working from home. Most of us are dealing with too many people breathing in too few square feet, and opening a window can only do so much. Plus, once summer hits, with the AC cranking and no fresh air options, it can only get worse. While a tower fan may not be the most swoonworthy appliance purchase, it’s relatively inconspicuous if stashed in a corner, and will solve your stuffy environment issues. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly model or want something with an advanced air filtration system, here are the best tower fans to buy now before they go out of stock.

