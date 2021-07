Brandi Carlile goes full glam — and fully emotional — in the Courteney Cox-directed video for her new single “Right on Time,” released Wednesday simultaneously with the full details about her forthcoming album, “In These Silent Days.” Cox is known mostly for being in music videos, not behind the scenes on them, thanks to her star-making (?) cameo in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” in the mid-1980s. But she proves her mettle with a clip that portrays Carlile in full glitzy dress and makeup triumphantly exiting the stage (apparently at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre) and immediately going into deeper diva...