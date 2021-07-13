LBPD Releases Q2 of 2021 Data Related to Bias-Based Policing Prohibition
LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD is releasing the agency review of data for Q2 of 2021 related to agency traffic citations and criminal arrests. The LBPD is required to perform this review annually to comply with the Accreditation standard related to the prohibition of bias-based policing. The LBPD elects to conduct this review more-frequently, on a quarterly basis, and also elects to release this data for public inspection on the agency webpage.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
