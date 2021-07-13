Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lititz, PA

LBPD Releases Q2 of 2021 Data Related to Bias-Based Policing Prohibition

crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD is releasing the agency review of data for Q2 of 2021 related to agency traffic citations and criminal arrests. The LBPD is required to perform this review annually to comply with the Accreditation standard related to the prohibition of bias-based policing. The LBPD elects to conduct this review more-frequently, on a quarterly basis, and also elects to release this data for public inspection on the agency webpage.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lititz, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lititz, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prohibition#Race#Racial Profiling#Webpage#Lititz Borough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Celina, OHDaily Standard

Police issue release on death

CELINA - Amid continued scrutiny, the Celina Police Department on Friday released a statement and brief synopsis of its investigation into the case of Tre Billger, a 26-year-old from Celina who was reported missing in February 2020 by his mother and later found dead in Grand Lake nearly a month later.
Palmyra, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Warrant - State Parole Violation

On 7/11/2021 at approximately 1016 hours, Palmyra Police stopped a vehicle in the 1st block of South Franklin Street. One of the occupants in that vehicle was identified as David Cuttino. Cuttino showed being wanted by State Parole for absconding. He was then arrested for his warrant and... All site...
Illinois Statekoamnewsnow.com

Illinois becomes first state to prohibit police from lying to minors during interrogations

Capitol police officers’ mostly peaceful restraint in responding to the Trump-incited mob that overtook the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 stands in stark contrast to police behavior during 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests. Sparse law enforcement presence and gentle handling of insurrectionists violently forcing their way into the Capitol highlight racist double standards illuminated last year by Black Lives Matter protesters, who were frequently met with militarized police utilizing tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, and batons in response to activities including a violin vigil for Elijah McClain; walking on the sidewalk in Buffalo, New York during a daytime protest; and residents standing on their porches in Minneapolis in the days following the murder of George Floyd.
Law Enforcementwmay.com

New criminal justice laws prohibit police from lying to kids

(The Center Square) – Illinois has become the first state to ban law enforcement officers from lying to juveniles during interrogations. The law was part of a package of criminal justice reform measures put forth by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday. Senate Bill 2122,...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Police release monthly statistics

The following area law enforcement agencies have released reports of activity during June. Troopers at the state police station in White Township answered 1,440 calls for service in June including 146 reports of criminal offenses. Criminal investigators ruled nine of the complaints unfounded, cleared 97 cases and arrested 110 people,...
Florida StateComplex

Florida Sheriff Wears Enormous Chain Seized During Drug Bust at Press Conference

While giving a press conference about a drug trafficking sting operation this week, a Florida sheriff tried on a seized gold chain and attempted to spit some bars. Detectives in Polk County, Florida arrested 29 people in the 16-month undercover investigation this week, as the Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics detectives and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force made the 29 arrests and issued 3 other warrants regarding trafficking, sale and possession of illegal drugs.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of False Reports to Law Enforcement (M2)

Aggravated Assault (F1,) Aggravated Assault (F2,) Possession of Instrument of Crime (M1,) and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities (M2) WBP In# 21-06695, July 13th 2021, 452 Market St - KALLIE MAE SHERMAN, F/24, was charged with the above offenses after stabbing victim DALTON RAYMOND in the... (1) count of...
West Chester, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Assist Citizen

On July 12, 2021 at approximately 4:30pm, The West Chester Police Department was asked to check on the well-being of a subject residing in the 200 block of N Everhart Ave. While investigating, indications were that the subject was suicidal and may have been armed. After patrol officers were unable to make contact with the subject, The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team was activated to assist. The incident was brought to a peaceful resolution at approximately 10:00pm.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Racial bias audit of SC Police Department

A late night shooting claims the life of a 25-year-old man from Graniteville. We have the details, plus Governor Brian Kemp visits Augusta for a conference with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Here are your top headlines.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Possession of Marijuana (M)

On 5/24/2021, at approximately 1035 hours, Rosario-Martinez was stopped for a traffic violation and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. After receiving the toxicology report, Jaime Alejandro Rosario-Martinez was charged with 3 counts of DUI, 1 count of Possession of a Small Amount of... All site content on the CRIMEWATCH...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Warning against Trespassing

The Police Department would like to remind the public that unoccupied or abandoned buildings, or those that may appear as such, are still private property and are off limits to the public, even to those that may just be a little curious. This is especially true if a property is posted against trespassing. Please respect the privacy of these property owners. In addition to facing possible criminal charges, trespassers could be injured in these structures. We greatly appreciate your cooperation.
West Manchester Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

New Officer Announcement

The West Manchester Township Police Department is proud to announce the swearing in of our newest officer, Officer Joseph Staley. Magisterial District Justice Jeffrey Oberdorf administered the Oath of Office to Officer Staley on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the presence of his family and co-workers. Officer Staley comes to us from the Baltimore City Police Department. Congratulations Officer Staley!
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 7/14/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Harassment Arrest, 12:43 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021, 1600 block Judie Lane (LT) – Kieara A. Martinez, F/19, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after she struck another person in the head, during an argument. A citation was filed. 2....
North Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

North Charleston residents respond to findings of police racial bias audit

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's police leadership should search for the cause of racial disparities in their officers' interactions with Black residents, refocus their school resource officer program on mentorship and hire bilingual translators. Those were some of the key recommendations highlighted by researchers at community presentations last week introducing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy