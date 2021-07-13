Q: When was the first original map of the Town of Allen filed?

Theodore Kosse, Chief Engineer for the Houston and Texas Central Railway, plotted the first map for the town of Allen in 1876. The town was named for Ebenezer Allen, a former attorney general of Texas and promoter of the railroad. Kosse also worked on the map for the City of Houston in 1867, and many other maps of areas around Texas, including Ellis County and maps for City of Elgin, Calvert, and many other railroad towns.