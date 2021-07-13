Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen, TX

Q: When was the first original map of the Town of Allen filed?

Posted by 
Allen, Texas
Allen, Texas
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTPeZ_0avzmB3S00

Theodore Kosse, Chief Engineer for the Houston and Texas Central Railway, plotted the first map for the town of Allen in 1876. The town was named for Ebenezer Allen, a former attorney general of Texas and promoter of the railroad. Kosse also worked on the map for the City of Houston in 1867, and many other maps of areas around Texas, including Ellis County and maps for City of Elgin, Calvert, and many other railroad towns.

Comments / 0

Allen, Texas

Allen, Texas

26
Followers
185
Post
909
Views
ABOUT

Allen is a city in Collin County, Texas, United States, a northern suburb of Dallas. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a total population of 84,246. In 2019, the population of Allen is estimated to be 105,623. Allen is located approximately twenty miles (32.2 km) north of downtown Dallas and is a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Allen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Elgin, TX
City
Allen, TX
City
Calvert, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebenezer Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...

Comments / 0

Community Policy