Public Input Sought on Final Draft of Kannapolis Development Ordinance

kannapolisnc.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kannapolis Planning Department is rewriting and updating the City’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The UDO is the adopted law of the City which regulates land use and form, growth, and development within the City’s zoning and land use jurisdiction. It includes zoning regulations, which divide the city into different zone districts and generally govern the location, size, and type of development in each district, as well as subdivision regulations. The UDO also establishes the process for reviewing development proposals and includes standards for different aspects of development, like parking, landscaping, the layout of streets and blocks, lighting, signage, building design, and environmental protection.

