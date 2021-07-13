Bahrain bans entry from 16 new countries including Iran, Tunisia and Indonesia -BNA

There are times when it’s better to remain silent or at least be diplomatic about what one says, and times when passions and beliefs run a little too high to allow for such things, but those moments are usually when people can do the most damage when it comes to public relations. Actors aren’t always known for keeping their opinions on the down-low and it shows sometimes since there have been plenty of controversies in the history of show business, and there have been times when entire countries have been declared as off-limits to one actor or another. That’s right, there are actors that have been banned from entire countries for something they said or did, since not every country wants to just forgive and forget in the spirit of having a celebrity walk upon their lands to promote this or that movie, product, or even just visit. Some actors have made it a point to stick to their guns while others have caved and apologized, but it’s a conditional type of thing that really depends on the situation.