Bahrain bans entry from 16 new countries including Iran, Tunisia and Indonesia -BNA
CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain civil aviation affairs said on Tuesday that entry will be banned from 16 new countries including Tunisia, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Philippines, south Africa and Indonesia over coronavirus concerns, the state news agency (BNA) reported.
Bahrain had suspended entry of travellers from countries on its "Red List" in May, a list that included India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. read more
Bahrain has excluded citizens and residents with valid residency visas from the ban.
