Middle East

Bahrain bans entry from 16 new countries including Iran, Tunisia and Indonesia -BNA

 12 days ago
A man walks past closed shops, as the country goes into a two-week semi-lockdown due to high number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and deaths, in Manama, Bahrain, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain civil aviation affairs said on Tuesday that entry will be banned from 16 new countries including Tunisia, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Philippines, south Africa and Indonesia over coronavirus concerns, the state news agency (BNA) reported.

Bahrain had suspended entry of travellers from countries on its "Red List" in May, a list that included India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. read more

Bahrain has excluded citizens and residents with valid residency visas from the ban.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

