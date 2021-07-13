Cancel
Public Health

Some people can tell if you have an infection just by looking at you

By Krista Charles
New Scientist
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople across cultures can tell when others are in the early stages of infection by looking at them. Artin Arshamian at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, and his colleagues tested whether it was possible to tell if someone was sick just by looking at their face. The team worked...

