USD/CAD Daily Outlook

The USD/CAD rally got a little ahead of itself over the last few sessions once we broke above the 200-day moving average. The bounce back in equities (now almost at all-time highs again!) and the crude oil market recovery (from $66 to $71.60) provided the support needed for a bounce in CAD and a pullback in the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD was swiftly sold from 1.2807 to 1.25s but has managed to find support today. Channel support is just above the 1.2500 level, the 50% retracement of the June 23 lows to this week's highs at 1.2532 and horizontal support (highs from June 21st) is near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2466. We'd expect the 30 pips above/below the 1.2500 level to offer strong support into next week.