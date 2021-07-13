USD/CAD Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2428; (P) 1.2471; (R1) 1.2496;. Consolidation from 1.2589 is still in progress and intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral at this point. Another rise is still in favor as long as 1.2301 support holds. Break of 1.2589 will target 1.2653 structural resistance to confirm larger bullish reversal. However, on the downside, break of 1.2301 support will dampen the bullish case and turn bias back to the downside for 1.2005 low instead.www.actionforex.com
