Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Clair Louis Glenn

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 14 days ago

So many years have passed since you have been gone, but you are always in our hearts and minds.

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ObituariesButler Eagle

Kenneth W. Lawrence

In loving memory of our beloved Kenneth W. Lawrence. It has been two years since you were taken from us. You are on our hearts and minds constantly. You are loved and missed so very much. Love,. Dad and Mom,. Lorraine, Dawn, Dean,. their Spouses and. Nieces and Nephews.
Hot Springs, VAtherecorderonline.com

Glenn Houston ‘Candy’ Criser

HOT SPRINGS — On July 8, 2021, at the age of 74, Glenn Houston “Candy” Criser of Warm Springs, passed away peacefully at Bath Community Hospital in Hot Springs. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and neighbor. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his devoted wife and loving children.
Family Relationshipstillamookheadlightherald.com

Elizabeth Claire Knight

Frankie III and Kathy (Fricia) Knight of Nehalem welcome the birth of their daughter, Elizabeth Claire Knight born at Providence Portland June 20, 2021 at 2:30 a.m. Elizabeth weighed 7lbs 1oz and was 20" long. She joins older brothers Cody, 7 and Porter 3 to the family. Maternal grandparents are...
Theater & DanceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'The Performance,' by Claire Thomas

With live theater beginning to return, the opening pages of this ingenious novel play like a reminder of crowd etiquette. It opens with Margot, a professor with a troubled home life, making her way to her spot in the middle of a row, navigating past already seated theatergoers while trying not to step on toes or butt-touch anyone, before she settles in to discover her neighbor already has decided the armrest is his.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Andy Griffith's Daughter Dixie on What Her Dad Was Like in Real Life – Remembering Late Actor

Dixie Nann, the daughter of actor Andy Griffith, opened up about how her late father was like in real life shortly after he passed away from a heart attack. Born in June 1926, Griffith’s passion for being a part of the entertainment industry had been present from a very young age. Not only was he an actor, but he was also a producer, director, and Grammy-Winning Souther gospel singer and writer.
ObituariesButler Eagle

Judy Irene Errera

As the wedding grows closer, and the void you left grows more noticeable, I know you would be there with me if heaven wasn’t so far away. So you know you’re not alone. You’ll be taking one for me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy