The art of DJing a wedding has almost nothing in common with the skills required to DJ in a nightclub or bar setting. Yes, there are people in a venue, and often they’re even drinking. But the idea of toddlers drooling on themselves and grandparents eventually nodding off to sleep as Cardi B’s trap beats blare at the end of a two-hour set is a world away from main stage festival mayhem. However, for many DJs, the need to balance smashing bashment gigs with playing Frank Sinatra tunes for 60-somethings while Marcia Griffiths’ 'Electric Slide' qualifies as a peak-time banger keeps them sustainable.