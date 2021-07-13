What It Was Like to Go 48 Hours Without My Power Wheelchair

I have been a wheelchair user for 10 years. Due to contractures in my shoulders and right arm, I am unable to manually propel myself, so my wheelchair is electric. I am ambulatory, so I am able to transfer in and out of my wheelchair without assistance and move about my home. However, due to vision, balance, and coordination issues, among other things, I am unable to safely and comfortably leave my home without it. I rely on my wheelchair every waking minute, so when my wheelchair had to remain at my service provider’s shop for two days, I realized just how important it was to me, and why I’m so grateful to have it.