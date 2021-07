Last year, in lieu of a basketball season for the Syracuse Orange we tapped into our affinity for pop culture and comics to fill the COVID sized gap in the sports year. That led to the TNIAAM Marvel Civil War. With the drop of Black Widow last week and the finale of Loki this week, now seemed as good a time as any to refresh that bracket. I give to you, the 2021 TNIAAM Marvel Not-So-Secret Wars.