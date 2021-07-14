'No greater love' — Detective recalled for devotion to community, duty

Hundreds of law enforcement officers were among the thousands of people paying respects to fallen Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency on Tuesday at Hulman Center and at Calvary Cemetery.

Ferency, a 30-year officer and a 10-year task force member with the FBI's Terre Haute office, died Wednesday when he encountered an armed suspect outside the local FBI building.

Ferency and an FBI agent exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was wounded and arrested on a charge of murder of a federal agent after he sought medical treatment for his own wounds.

Ferency died at Union Hospital. He was 53.

“Greg brought decades of investigative experience, valuable wisdom and life lessons to our task force, and we and the communities he served were so fortunate, so blessed to have him,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in the first remembrance offered at the funeral.

Wray commended Ferency for his work ethic and his service as a task force member investigating drugs, human trafficking and terrorism with his FBI partners.

“He was good at it, not only because he was a tenacious investigator, but because he fit right in,” Wray said. “By just looking at him with his ball cap and goatee you couldn't quite tell if Greg was a good guy or a bad guy, and I mean that in the best possible way.”

An undercover veteran, Ferency worked with four other people as a tight-knit unit in the local FBI office.

“In the RA (resident agency), Greg was more than a task officer. He was Bureau,” Wray said. “And to his FBI teammates, Greg was 'The Guy.' He did what needed to be done. He never said no. And he always, always, had your back.”

Funeral: Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday inside ISU's Hulman Center for the funeral of former THPD detective Greg Ferency. Tribune-Star/Lisa Trigg

Wray said Ferency made a lasting difference in the community and in those with whom he worked. Citing a passage from “Fahrenheit 451” by author Ray Bradbury, Wray said, “The difference between the man who just cuts lawns and a real gardener is in the touching, he said. The lawn-cutter might just as well not have been there at all; the gardener will be there a lifetime.'

“Greg was that kind of gardener. His legacy will be what he touched and left behind long after he took his hands away.”

FBI Agent Josh Pirtle recalled his early career with THPD and the training he received from Ferency.

“Greg was dedicated and relentless. He was an inspiration to so many officers, even when he didn't realize he was,” Pirtle said.

Ferency often mentored younger officers, taught sessions on human trafficking and drug crimes, met with educators and students, and wrote a book based on his experience and insight into drug culture.

“He was extremely humble,” Pirtle said, noting how Ferency saw the younger officer reading his crime book at work one day, yet told Pirtle not to waste his time reading the book. “That just shows the humility he had. Greg never looked for recognition or a pat on the back. He was the quiet professional — always there when you needed him.

Like many, Pirtle said, he struggled with the senseless act that took Ferency's life.

Friend and former THPD comrade Jeff Lee summed up Ferency's motivation as “love” for people.

All of the research he put into his criminal investigations stemmed from the love Ferency had for people and his community and his desire to make the world a better place, speakers said.

Mayor Duke Bennett offered his condolences to the Ferency family, the police department and community.

“We live in troubled times,” Bennett said. “It's discouraging sometimes when we think about the discussions that go on about police officers. But from my perspective as an elected official, a mayor, I couldn't be more proud of what police officers do.”

Police Chief Keen recalled his early days with THPD when he moved into a house on South Eight Street across from Detective Ferency, his wife, and a very large dog.

Keen said his initial assessment of Ferency was as a mysterious undercover drug investigator who at times dressed the part of a sketchy character, published a book, and spent a lot of money on dog food. But as a rookie officer, Keen said, he worked with Ferency and found he always was calm and respectful and a good mentor.

“He never treated me like I was stupid, even when I was,” Keen said. “And there were many conflicts I consider my self better prepared for because of Greg Ferency.”

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Unified colors: Officers from various agencies stand at attention as the color guard for the late Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency during his funeral service at Hulman Center on Tuesday. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Ferency's personnel file contains many letters and notes from educators, attorneys, public officials and other leaders who attested to his work ethic and his professionalism. Those commendations are a testimony to the work he did in the community, Keen said.

Musical tributes during the service included a vocal and piano performance of “Amazing Grace, The Policeman's Tribute” by Lt. Bryan Wolfe of the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Community support for Ferency and THPD continued following the funeral with city streets lined with people on the route to Calvary Cemetery on the city's east side.

As the funeral procession traveled along Wabash Avenue, the funeral coach stopped in front of THPD headquarters for a final End Of Watch dispatch for Ferency.

"Central dispatch, Unit 129 (pause). Central dispatch, Unit 129 (pause). Central dispatch Unit 129. (Pause),” said Vigo County 911 Central Dispatch Director Vickie Oster.

“On July 7, 2021, Terre Haute Police Department Detective Gregory Greg J. Ferency answered his final call. While leaving his office, Detective Ferency was ambushed and killed. There is no greater love than a man that would lay down his life for another. Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency, Unit 129, is 10-42. He has gone home for the final time."

The “End of Watch” radio call is given in remembrance of a fallen law enforcement officer.

Among those standing in front of THPD were Tristin Stephens, 17, and his sister, Aubree, 14.

"Some of my family is in law enforcement," Tristin said. "I think with some of the things going on in the world right now about police, I think I need to be here to show my support and show that what they are doing is the right thing."

Aubree Stephens said, "I think it's important to show everyone we care. ... With hard times like this, you have to come together and support and show our love for THPD."

Brenda McGaughy came with her grandson, Xander Cramer, age 8. "We're paying our respects," she said.

Richard Payonk, who also stood in front of the police station, said it was important to show respect "for all of our folks who provide the services everyday that we take for granted. I think it's very important to show from a community standpoint how much they mean to us, and (we) would want Greg's family and loved ones to see that support and help lift them up in a tough time."

Payonk is executive director of United Way of the Wabash Valley.

Brandon Halleck said it was more personal for him. Ferency's mom worked with him at Chances and Services for Youth for several years.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Farewell: Members of the Terre Haute Police Department Honor Guard salute the casket of fallen detective Greg Ferency on Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery. JOSEPH C. GARZA

"I wanted to pay my respects to her, her husband, and Greg's sister — just good folks who have done a lot for the community. I think it's a travesty that we seem to be facing this all too often," said Halleck, CASY chief operating officer.

The procession also pass under a garrison flag suspended by fire trucks at Brown Avenue.

At the cemetery, the THPD Honor Guard served as pallbearers to take Ferency's casket from the coach to the gravesite.

The solemn ceremony was officiated by Rev. Benjamin Syberg, recently assigned priest at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Syberg opened the funeral service by quoting the movie “Star Trek: First Contact” with the instruction “Don't try to be a great man. Try to be a good man and let history make it's own judgment.”

Syberg said Ferency strived to be good, and those who knew him can say he is a great man.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

Reporter Sue Loughlin contributed to this article.