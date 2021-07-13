Cancel
Ludlow, PA

Women in Timber Luncheon highlighted by local family histories

Clearfield Progress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUDLOW — Historic researcher Hilary Jebitsch was the guest speaker at the 22nd Annual “Women In Timber” luncheon hosted by the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group. Jebitsch shared the results of a recently completed Diversity Study, commissioned by the Lumber Heritage Region, which explored the historic role of women and minority populations in the hardwood industry of Northwest and North Central. Her program featured the stories of two local women, Rose Kocjancic Paar and Mary Bizzak, to the delight of more than 50 attendees on hand for the outdoor event, held at Wildcat Park in Ludlow.

