Child-Resistant Cannabis Packaging

By Elena Rahman
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZenlock's Child-Resistant system is the first of its kind. Made from rigid paper boxes, the packaging is designed to keep cannabis products safe from accidental consumption. While the cannabis industry emerges across North America, state-sanctioned regulations require companies to include child-resistant packaging, like in California. Other regulations include recycled and recyclable materials.

