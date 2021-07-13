Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, MO

25 Active Cases of COVID Currently in Shelby County, 23 Unvaccinated

shelbinaweekly.com
 14 days ago

With Missouri and Arkansas jockeying back and forth for the number one slot in the nation for active COVID-19 cases, several areas around the State have jumped with cases, Shelby County is no different. Shelby County Health Director Audrey Gough reported that the County had 25 active cases as of Friday, July 9th. Out of those 25 cases, 23 of 25 had not been vaccinated. Out of all the current cases, two were in the hospital as of Friday. One came home Saturday and the other one in the hospital is on oxygen support.

www.shelbinaweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
County
Shelby County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Active Cases Of Covid#State#The Travel Advisory#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...

Comments / 0

Community Policy