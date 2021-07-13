25 Active Cases of COVID Currently in Shelby County, 23 Unvaccinated

With Missouri and Arkansas jockeying back and forth for the number one slot in the nation for active COVID-19 cases, several areas around the State have jumped with cases, Shelby County is no different. Shelby County Health Director Audrey Gough reported that the County had 25 active cases as of Friday, July 9th. Out of those 25 cases, 23 of 25 had not been vaccinated. Out of all the current cases, two were in the hospital as of Friday. One came home Saturday and the other one in the hospital is on oxygen support.