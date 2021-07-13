Slog PM: 2.78 Magnitude Earthquake Hits South King County, City of Seattle Countersues the Seattle Times, Emmy Nominations Are Here
Emmy nominations dropped this morning: Netflix's The Crown and Disney+'s The Mandalorian led the pack with 24 nominations each; WandaVision, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country, and The Handmaid's Tale closely followed, reports Entertainment Weekly. The complete list is a bit of snooze, except for two acting nominations for Seattle-born Jean Smart (for her work in Hacks and Mare of Easttown) and Mj Rodriguez finally snagging a nomination for her work in Pose. And Michaela Coel's I May Destroy scooped up nine nominations. Catch the awards on Sunday, September 19 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PST on CBS and Paramount+.www.thestranger.com
