Seattle, WA

Slog PM: 2.78 Magnitude Earthquake Hits South King County, City of Seattle Countersues the Seattle Times, Emmy Nominations Are Here

By Jasmyne Keimig
The Stranger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy nominations dropped this morning: Netflix's The Crown and Disney+'s The Mandalorian led the pack with 24 nominations each; WandaVision, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country, and The Handmaid's Tale closely followed, reports Entertainment Weekly. The complete list is a bit of snooze, except for two acting nominations for Seattle-born Jean Smart (for her work in Hacks and Mare of Easttown) and Mj Rodriguez finally snagging a nomination for her work in Pose. And Michaela Coel's I May Destroy scooped up nine nominations. Catch the awards on Sunday, September 19 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PST on CBS and Paramount+.

Comments / 1

