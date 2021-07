We’ve all probably used it at one point or another, trying to figure out where to eat or places to avoid. But the best part of Yelp is reading the reviews. Usually it’s somebody who either had a great experience, or something happened that has them flaming mad and they can’t wait to get home to write about it online like they’re an investigative journalist dropping a bombshell that’s going to make the front page of the New York Times. All because their pizza was cold or their service was slow.