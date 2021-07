The Yellowstone has been fishing great and is a good looking green color. A bunch of caddis and yellow sallies have been flying around throughout the river. Fish have been very willing to eat a dry fly. Chubbies and attractor dry fly patterns such as Stimulators or Para Wulffs have been excellent at tricking hungry fish. Don't be scared to try fishing a hopper. We have found success here and there using these large terrestrial patterns. Dry dropper has been a really good rig with a Prince Nymph, Lightning Bug, or a Pheasant Tail off of a dry fly. Nymphing with a Pat's Rubberleg, Golden Stonefly Beadhead, Yellow Sallies, PMDs, Caddis Pupa, and Pheasant Tails, have all produced fish subsurface. We have also received some solid feedback when using larger streamers. Caddis have been coming off in great numbers and the evenings have been solid with pods of fish rising. The river is getting pretty warm in town lower by the end of the day. Get on and off early to help reduce additional stress on the trout.