Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

NRDC: Pennsylvania Gets One Step Closer to RGGI

nrdc.org
 14 days ago

HARRISBURG, PA -- The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board voted today to advance the DEP’s proposed regulation to enable the state to take part in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Benefits of RGGI will include the elimination of more than 188 million tons of carbon pollution over 10 years; the prevention of $6.3 billion of health care costs due to cleaner air; up to 30,000 new jobs; and an increase in Gross State Product by $2 billion.

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrdc#Greenhouse Gas#Nrdc#Dep#Gross State Product#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Society
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...

Comments / 0

Community Policy