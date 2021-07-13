NRDC: Pennsylvania Gets One Step Closer to RGGI

HARRISBURG, PA -- The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board voted today to advance the DEP’s proposed regulation to enable the state to take part in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Benefits of RGGI will include the elimination of more than 188 million tons of carbon pollution over 10 years; the prevention of $6.3 billion of health care costs due to cleaner air; up to 30,000 new jobs; and an increase in Gross State Product by $2 billion.