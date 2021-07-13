Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Price: Share dilution after spaceship launch, 2-month bull run over for now
SPCE stock dropped more than 17% on Monday. Virgin Galactic announced a $500 million share sale after successful spaceship launch. SPCE shares appear to be in downtrend. Virgin Galactic’s (NASDAQ: SPCE) manned space flight on Sunday was expected to light the rocket burners on the stock come Monday. Unlike the successful test launch, however, the announcement of a $500 million share sale sent SPCE shares hurdling back from the thermosphere.www.fxstreet.com
