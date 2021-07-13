Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Price: Share dilution after spaceship launch, 2-month bull run over for now

By Clay Webster
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPCE stock dropped more than 17% on Monday. Virgin Galactic announced a $500 million share sale after successful spaceship launch. SPCE shares appear to be in downtrend. Virgin Galactic’s (NASDAQ: SPCE) manned space flight on Sunday was expected to light the rocket burners on the stock come Monday. Unlike the successful test launch, however, the announcement of a $500 million share sale sent SPCE shares hurdling back from the thermosphere.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Stock Price#Stock Dilution#Amc Entertainment#Blue Horizon#Amzn#Ubs#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale

Virgin Galactic shares veered sharply lower Monday after the spaceflight company said it’s made arrangements to sell up to $500 million in stock. The disclosure comes a day after founder Richard Branson briefly rocketed into space aboard Virgin's winged space plane for the first time in what was the company's highest-profile flight yet as it looks to begin taking up paying customers on expensive joy rides next year.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Share Sale Causes SPCE Stock Dip. But We’re Still Buyers Here.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) flew Richard Branson into space on Sunday in the first commercial passenger space flight ever, and the voyage was very successful. In response to this event, SPCE stock popped about 7% in premarket. However, it quickly reversed course and is now trading down approximately 14% after the company disclosed it would be selling $500 million worth of stock.
Aerospace & DefenseBBC

Virgin Galactic may sell $500m of shares after space success

Virgin Galactic has said it may sell up to $500m of shares after completing a successful space trip on Sunday. In a filing, the company says it plans to use cash raised to develop its spaceship fleet and infrastructure. On Sunday, Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic's billionaire founder, reached the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MarketWatch

Virgin Galactic stock shoots higher after successful flight to suborbital space

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shot up 6.0% in premarket trading Monday, a day after Founder Richard Branson and five crewmates successfully flew suborbital space on the company's VSS Unity rocket-powered spaceplane. In a live-streamed flight on Sunday, the Unity crew experienced several minutes of weightlessness before returning to earth. "Space is for all humanity, which is why we're giving YOU the chance to win 2 seats on one of the first @virgingalactic flights to space now!", Branson tweeted after his landing. Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli reiterated his buy rating and $50 stock price target, saying the successful completion of the Unity flight was a "significant milestone" for the company. "Near-term, we expect that publicity around the commencement of SPCE's commercial space tourism operations could also benefit from sweepstakes announced on Sunday, offering a chance to win two tickets on one of the company's earliest flights open to customers," Ciarmoli wrote in a note to clients. Virgin Galactic's stock has soared 107.3% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.3%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy