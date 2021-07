Many parents are eager to get their kids to start extracurricular activities. I know that I personally couldn’t wait for the day I thought my toddler was ready to start doing some of her own — I was so excited when I finally signed her up for a toddler ballet class. Extracurricular activities have so many benefits: promoting socialization, teaching kids something new, and helping them learn how to work with a team, for starters. It’s easy to go overboard! But it can also be difficult to tell when kids should start extracurricular activities. Is there such a thing as too young, or is it better to get them going right away?