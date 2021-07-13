Cancel
Public Health

Trinidad Prime Minister Keith Rowley Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

By Editorial
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on Tuesday received the first dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, nearly four months after he had tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Rowley received the jab at the Diego Martin Health Centre, accompanied by the Chief Medical officer, Dr. Roshan Parasram. “This...

PoliticsBBC

Strife-torn Haiti gets new prime minister

Ariel Henry has been sworn in as Haiti's new prime minister, nearly two weeks after the assassination of the country's President Jovenel Moïse. The late president asked Mr Henry to take the job, days before he was gunned down in the capital, Port-au-Prince. But Mr Henry was in a political...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Algerian prime minister infected with COVID-19 - state TV

ALGIERS, CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Newly appointed Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane is infected with COVID-19, Algerian state TV said on Saturday. The prime minister, who had just formed his new government on Wednesday, will quarantine for seven days, but will continue performing his duties virtually, state TV said.
Healththewestsidegazette.com

Australian Prime Minister Plea To Australian State Not To Wait For Vaccination

BRISBANE, Australia — Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging Queenslanders, particularly older people, not to wait for another potential Covid-19 outbreak before getting their vaccine. Queensland declared parts of the regional southeastern state, New South, Wales hotspots on July 22, including Orange, Blayney, and Cabonne, as the government acted to...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Folds, Agrees to Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go into quarantine after his health secretary, Sajid Javid, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The decision on Sunday came as a dramatic reversal about three hours after Johnson's initial announcement that he would take part in a “daily contact testing pilot” rather than isolate himself was met with widespread outrage. The news comes as Johnson, who was hospitalized last March after contracting the virus, plans to reopen British society after months of harsh lockdowns and despite a surge in cases now driven by the Delta variant. From Monday, social distancing regulations will be lifted for all but those who have tested positive for the virus and at airports, the mandatory mask mandate will be lifted, and nightclubs and stadiums can open to full capacity. Johnson, like the majority of UK citizens, is fully vaccinated, having received two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine this March.
Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Grenada Government Amends Entry Requirements

Grenada on Tuesday announced new measures regarding the entry of children into the country as it moves to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “Effectively immediately, persons 13 years and under travelling with a fully vaccinated party will be treated as that party, fully vaccinated with respect to quarantine,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele told reporters at the weekly post-cabinet news conference.
Immigrationcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Mandatory Vaccination or Testing for Antigua frontline Workers

Frontline government workers in Antigua will be required to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the virus every two weeks at their own expense. The vaccination policy was communicated in a memorandum sent to government departments on Wednesday, on the heels of Prime Minister Gaston Browne saying his government was considering the measure.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Wellington, FLwflx.com

Nurse overcomes fears to get COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus cases are climbing once again as a result of the delta variant. The U.S. is now seeing approximately 26,000 new cases per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations have also increased by 36 percent. This has more people who haven't been vaccinated -- getting...
Public HealthMedscape News

Even the Vaccinated Can Still Get COVID-19

I have tested positive for COVID-19. A month ago, I received the second jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Moreover, I've been cautious since then, still using masks, keeping the distance and reducing my social interactions to the minimum necessary. I'm lucky enough to be able to work from home most of the time; I only need to go to my lab once or twice a week. On top of that, we haven't invited anybody home and we haven't visited any friends or family indoors in recent months. And, despite all this, my wife, my teenaged son, and I got the virus.

