The Most Iconic House in the USA is in One Small Iowa Town

The most recognizable house in American history is only a short 106 mile drive away from Quincy in the tiny town of Eldon, Iowa. The fun and fascinating website called thecrazytourist.com finds things for you to do in whatever state you are planning on traveling too, and I learned that this small town of Eldon, Iowa which according to google maps is only 106 mile drive from Quincy, is home to the American Gothic house!