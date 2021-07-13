Rick Roberts: Should Texas House Democrats Be Arrested?

Texas House Democrats flew on a private plane (without masks!) to Washington, D.C., rather than do their jobs and vote in the democratic process. Gov. Abbott has vowed to have them arrested as soon as they step back into the State of Texas. But how much juice does Gov. Abbott have to compel those Dems to come back? Can they be removed from office? And who’s paying for their little vacation to the nation’s capital? Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is here to shed some light on all this for you on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)