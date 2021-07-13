Rick Roberts: Are White Liberals The Real Racists?
Why do Democrats oppose measures that protect the integrity of elections? They say it’s racist! Vernon Jones is a Republican running for Governor of Georgia, and what happened in the Peach State during the election is a great example of why we need election integrity laws. But Vernon also happens to be Black, and he says it’s White liberals who are the real racists! What?! That’s right! Vernon is here to talk about that and much more on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)www.wbap.com
