Rick Roberts: Are White Liberals The Real Racists?

What does Governor Abbott plan to do with the Texas Democrats when they return from Washington D.C.? Well, they'll be arrested and forced to return to work, and it could go on for a while, because Abbott plans to call as many special sessions as it takes for them to do their job and hear the legislation. But while the Dems had the floor in front of the U.S. Capitol building Tuesday, they joined together to sing "We Shall Overcome", an old gospel song.