Traffic control plans for NASCAR race in Loudon on July 18 announced by officials

LOUDON, N.H. — A comprehensive traffic control plan for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway racetrack in Loudon was announced on Tuesday. The event is scheduled for July 18, with up to 36,000 spectators and 13,600 vehicles expected to attend. Officials said most traffic congestion is expected in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Roads that will be impacted include I-93, I-393 and Route 106.