Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Judge Sides With City in Tournament of Roses Lawsuit

By ANDRÉ COLEMAN, Managing Editor
pasadenanow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Pasadena scored a victory in federal court Monday when a judge ruled in favor of the city and put to rest an argument over who owns the Rose Bowl Game. “The court agrees with defendants the city of Pasadena, that plaintiff cannot reasonably dispute, that separate and apart from intellectual property ownership, the heart and soul of the Rose Bowl Game belongs to the people of Pasadena,” said U.S. District Judge André Birotte.

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Bowl Game#At T Stadium#False Advertising#Pasadena Now#Ucla Game#City Council#Court#The Rose Parade#Cfp
Related
Posted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Posted by
The Hill

Pelosi signals Kinzinger's likely appointment to Jan. 6 panel

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday signaled that she plans to appoint GOP Rep Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying “you could say that’s the direction I would be going.”. Pelosi told ABC’s “This Week” that she would not be...
Posted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
Posted by
Reuters

Heavy rain in India triggers floods, landslides; at least 125 dead

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 24 (Reuters) - Rescue teams in India struggled through thick sludge and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of submerged homes as the death toll from landslides and accidents caused by torrential monsoon rain rose to 125. Maharashtra state is being hit by the heaviest rain in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy