Judge Sides With City in Tournament of Roses Lawsuit
The city of Pasadena scored a victory in federal court Monday when a judge ruled in favor of the city and put to rest an argument over who owns the Rose Bowl Game. “The court agrees with defendants the city of Pasadena, that plaintiff cannot reasonably dispute, that separate and apart from intellectual property ownership, the heart and soul of the Rose Bowl Game belongs to the people of Pasadena,” said U.S. District Judge André Birotte.www.pasadenanow.com
