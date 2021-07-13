Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Here's How Much Water It Would Take To Get Las Vegas Out Of The Drought

In light of recent storms, many are wondering if it's enough to get the west out of the extreme drought. Unfortunately, it'll take much more than a monsoon to get Las Vegas out of a drought, reported KTNV. Dr. Noah Diffenbaugh, Stanford University professor and senior fellow, explained the concept...

