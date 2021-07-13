Lane County and City of Eugene Joint FY2021 Justice Assistance Grant Application Notice

On July 20, 2021, Lane County and the City of Eugene will make their joint FY 2021 Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) application available for review by the governing body of Lane County, and will provide interested members of the public an opportunity to comment. The JAG program supports a broad range of activities designed to prevent and control crime based on local needs and conditions, and provides agencies the flexibility to prioritize and place justice funds where they are needed most.