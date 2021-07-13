2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S First Look
Harley-Davidson’s Sportster is not only one of the longest continuously produced motorcycles in history, but also inarguably one of the most iconic. Manufactured consistently since 1957, previous generations have cemented their places in American motorcycle culture through style, ease of customization, and a price low enough to serve as an entry point into the brand. Today’s official announcement introducing the 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S marks the third engine and next generation of this legendary motorcycle.www.cycleworld.com
