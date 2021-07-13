Notable Commercial Transactions
Notable commercial transactions recently closed. Brokers Ron Ross, CCIM, Pat Kesgard, CCIM and Kristie Schmitt with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, CLM Industries, LLC, in the lease of a 29,587 SF industrial building located at 833 SW 1st Street in Redmond. Ron Ross, CCIM and broker Terry O’Neil, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services also represented the tenant, American Builders and Construction Supply, Inc.cascadebusnews.com
Comments / 0