Delta Air Lines posted its first quarterly profit since the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, propelled by improving travel demand and an infusion of federal funds for airline workers. The big US carrier said domestic leisure voyages had recovered to pre-pandemic levels, while corporate travel volumes have begun to come back, doubling from 20 percent recovered in March to 40 percent recovered in June. "Domestic leisure travel is fully recovered to 2019 levels and there are encouraging signs of improvement in business and international travel," said Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian. "With the recovery picking up steam, we are making investments to support our industry-leading operation."