City Facilities Reopened to Public

Concord, California
Concord, California
 14 days ago
With more than 60 percent of Concord residents fully vaccinated, City facilities including the main Civic Center Campus, the Concord Senior Center, Centre Concord, the Concord Police Department and the Public Works office, were able to reopen in early July after being closed to the public for 16 months.

Due to decreased staffing levels, some City facilities will have limited hours, including closing for the lunch hour. To find out when each department or public counter will be open and who to call when they are closed, please see our City Hours web page.

Last summer, the City launched a comprehensive, online development permitting service. Even though the physical Permit Center has reopened, permits will not be processed at the Permit Center. Staff is available in person to answer questions and assist you through the project process, but all Building, Engineering and Planning permits are now only processed online through our Virtual Permit Center. This tool also allows customers to apply, pay for, upload and download permit documents and check the status of their permits - all online and 24/7!

Concord, California

Concord, California

Concord is the largest city in Contra Costa County, California. According to an estimate completed by the United States Census Bureau, the city had a population of 129,295 in 2019 making it the 8th largest city in the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded in 1869 as Todos Santos by Don Salvio Pacheco II, a noted Californio ranchero, the name was later changed to Concord. The city is a major regional suburban East Bay center within the San Francisco Bay Area, and is 29 miles (47 kilometres) east of San Francisco.

#Senior Center#Civic Center#Public Works#Virtual Permit Center
