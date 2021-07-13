City Facilities Reopened to Public

With more than 60 percent of Concord residents fully vaccinated, City facilities including the main Civic Center Campus, the Concord Senior Center, Centre Concord, the Concord Police Department and the Public Works office, were able to reopen in early July after being closed to the public for 16 months.

Due to decreased staffing levels, some City facilities will have limited hours, including closing for the lunch hour. To find out when each department or public counter will be open and who to call when they are closed, please see our City Hours web page.

Last summer, the City launched a comprehensive, online development permitting service. Even though the physical Permit Center has reopened, permits will not be processed at the Permit Center. Staff is available in person to answer questions and assist you through the project process, but all Building, Engineering and Planning permits are now only processed online through our Virtual Permit Center. This tool also allows customers to apply, pay for, upload and download permit documents and check the status of their permits - all online and 24/7!