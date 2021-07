Data has always been a vital tool for all businesses - decision-making depends on it. With more and more data being created and received from more and more sources than at any time in history, the need for data standardization across all levels of business has never been so important. But what does standardization even look like and how does a large or small corporation begin to even make changes that will be worthwhile and manageable. In this session leading asset managers discuss how data standardization has become crucial to their business and where they started to make real change.