Tycho Enlists Ben Gibbard for Must Hear New Song “Only Love”

We’re still trying to forget that time last year when Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis hoodwinked us into thinking we’d get a Postal Service reunion, only to try and to get us to vote. And while it doesn’t look like there’ll be a follow-up to Give Up anytime soon, Gibbard is giving us the closest thing to a Postal Service revival with his new collaborative track with Tycho, “Only Love.” It might sound like an unexpected pairing, but the musicians worked together years ago, when Gibbard reached out to Tycho to remix “The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive” off his band’s 2015 album, Kintsugi. It’s been nearly two decades since the Death Cab For Cutie frontman dipped his feet into electronic-driven music, and “Only Love” sounds close to what we’d imagine a Postal Service song would sound like in 2021, but poppier.