Tycho Enlists Ben Gibbard for Must Hear New Song “Only Love”

By Reid BG
this song is sick
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow. This is the collaboration we did not know we needed. One of our longtime favorites, Tycho, has teamed up with Ben Gibbard on a brand new single titled “Only Love.”. Gibbard, who’s hailed as the highly sought after frontman of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, is a perfect match for Tycho’s downtempo style. Both Tycho and Gibbard share the spotlight evenly on this tune. At one moment you’re floating away to Tycho’s beautiful melodic production, the next being serenaded by Ben’s iconic vocals. — The general composition of this tune is extremely dynamic as well—these five minutes seem to go by in an instant. This is definitely one that we’ll be playing over and over again.

