EG Opens Third Transitional House

City and regional officials commemorated the opening of Elk Grove’s third transitional house for the homeless during a ribbon cutting ceremony and home tour earlier today.

Working in partnership with public and private agencies, the City opened the Moon Creek property – a home featuring 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,900 square feet of living space.

“Addressing the problem of homelessness is something no one agency can do alone,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “We are extremely fortunate to have supporters like Assemblymember Jim Cooper and partners like Sacramento Self Help Housing, Reynen & Bardis Homes, Wells Fargo Bank, and Elk Grove HART whose care and compassion for our community is demonstrated in the work that they are doing to support the residents in our city who need us most.”

The Moon Creek property is expected to serve primarily family households who are temporarily homeless and in need of up to twelve months of assistance. The location is in close proximity to public transportation and shopping. Mentoring and support services will be provided on site.

“Our organization is pleased to continue our collaboration with the City of Elk Grove to surround residents with mentoring and support services on their journey to stable housing,” said John Foley with Sacramento Self-Help Housing. “We are currently accepting applications from prospective residents and look forward to filling the home and serving more local families.”

Grace House and Meadow House, the City’s other transitional houses, have assisted more than 100 residents since 2013. More than 80% of residents who have graduated from the transitional housing program have secured permanent housing.

Elk Grove officials estimate that there’s between 100-150 people experiencing homelessness in Elk Grove at any given time. In 2020, non-profit partners and the Police Department recorded interactions with more than 300 homeless individuals.

# # #