Durham County, NC

ENGAGE Durham Seeks Comments on Durham Transit Plan Update

Posted by 
 14 days ago
Online Survey in English and Spanish Now Available Through August 20

If you are interested in improving and expanding public transportation in Durham, now is your chance to provide your input through an online survey on specific transit projects and service improvements.

The Durham Transit Plan will decide how the community wants to invest in, expand, and prioritize the public transportation network over the next 20 years. Three sets of transit options have been developed as examples of what could be implemented with the available funding. These options were developed based on a public engagement process that occurred in late 2020, as well as technical and financial analyses. City and County staff are now seeking public feedback on what transit improvements in Durham are the most important to include in the final preferred option to be developed later this year.

Residents and others who are interested in the project can now provide their comments by completing an online survey, available in English and Spanish, by August 20.

In addition to seeking feedback online, small-group discussions are being held by Engagement Ambassadors, who are Durham residents who receive a stipend to help engage hard-to-reach and underrepresented communities. City and County staff are also scheduling in-person engagement events at high-use Durham bus stops and community events as well as scheduling meetings and presentations with stakeholders.

For more information about the Durham Transit Plan, visit the project webpage. To request a meeting or presentation, contact Aaron Cain by email.

About the Durham Transit Plan

In 2011, Durham County voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund public transportation improvements in Durham and the Triangle region. With the discontinuation of the Durham-Orange Light Rail project in 2019, a plan update is required to use funds that would have been spent on the light rail project. This update will reexamine the 2017 Transit Plan to identify local and regional transit service improvements and potential high-capacity transit projects like bus rapid transit and/or commuter rail. The plan must be adopted by the Durham County Board of Commissioners, Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Board, and the GoTriangle Board of Trustees.

About the Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization

The DCHC MPO is responsible for planning and programming state and federal transportation projects in all of Durham County and the urbanized areas of Orange County and Chatham County. To learn more, follow the DCHC MPO Facebook and Twitter pages to stay up-to-date on news about their transportation planning efforts.

About Durham County Transportation

Durham County provides policy direction and oversight to the Durham Transit Plan and the county-wide taxes and fees that support the plan. In addition, Durham County supports the GoDurham ACCESS demand response transit service and works with partners such as the NC Department of Transportation on roadway improvements in the County.

About the City of Durham Transportation Department

The Transportation Department remains steadfast in its commitment to providing and maintaining quality, multimodal infrastructure to improve mobility, promote environmental sustainability, and enhance the quality of life for current and future Durham residents, businesses, and visitors. To learn more, follow the department on Twitter.

