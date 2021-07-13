Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Daily Debate: Do You Think the Gerudo Would Side With a Reborn Ganondorf in Breath of the Wild 2?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Breath of the Wild 2 was first teased back in 2019, there was a great deal of speculation regarding the emaciated corpse that Zelda and Link discover. At the time I was wondering if the body was in fact Urbosa due to the red hair. It was possible that, after their deaths, the Champions’ bodies might have been imprisoned while their spirits inhabited the Divine Beasts. Nowadays, it is speculatively certain that the corpse is in fact Ganondorf. For one of the Zelda series most well-known characters, the Gerudo King has appeared in very few games. Ganondorf has only shown up as an antagonist in Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker, and Twilight Princess. I think it will be nice to see this villain return in a fresh title, as Ganondorf is one of the more clever and ruthless enemies that Link has had to face.

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urbosa#Champions#The Gerudo King#Time#Link#Calamity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Switch OLED, Zelda 35, Breath of the Wild 2, and Skyward Sword HD Daily Debates Answered in The Champions’ Cast Episode 169!

We are back with another weeks worth of Daily Debates to, well, debate! We picked the minds of Zelda Dungeon’s Writing Team, getting some of the best and most engaging questions to give our hot takes on! We cover a bunch of different issues, such as: what we think of the Switch OLED, our favorite tunes in Skyward Sword, the idea that we might not be playing as Link in Breath of the Wild 2, interactive memories, voice acting, Zelda as a playable character or companion, and if Nintendo botched Zelda’s 35th anniversary.
Video GamesThe Verge

Skyward Sword HD is just the thing to hold you over until Breath of the Wild 2

Breath of the Wild changed a lot about The Legend of Zelda. Most importantly, it made the fantasy realm of Hyrule more open, increasing the sense of pure adventure. If you saw something off on the horizon — a crumbling ruin, a giant mountain, whatever — you could find your own way there, rather than following a path laid out by the game’s developers. It’s what made the game so refreshing, but it could also make going back to older entries challenging.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why This Breath Of The Wild Modder Just Got Arrested

Many gamers agree that cheating takes the fun out of playing, but it's a whole other ball game when someone gets arrested for it. On July 8, a Japanese modder named Ichimin Sho was arrested by the police in Japan's Niigata Prefecture for a possible violation of the Unfair Competition Prevention Law, according to Kotaku.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Will the Main Villain in Breath of the Wild’s Sequel Be Fully Voiced?

In Breath of the Wild, Nintendo took a risk by adding voice acting to key cutscenes and characters. This was a huge change for the Zelda series as most other games only included small voice clips like laughter or exclamations. This decision was fairly divisive, with some fans enjoying the voice acting (in a variety of languages) while others did not enjoy or agree with the direction it took.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Is Skyward Sword the Most Divisive Zelda Game?

Everyone has a favorite Zelda game, and you probably hold some strong feelings about your favorite entry in the Zelda series. So do a lot of our staff here at Zelda Dungeon. At our most recent Writer’s Meeting it became apparent that Skyward Sword is a favorite among many of the writers here. There are some who have some major complaints against Skyward Sword and there are others that don’t like it at all. It sparked an exciting back and forth discussion about the game, and that lead me to wonder, is Skyward Sword the most divisive Zelda game?
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

Skyward Sword HD is Better Than Breath of the Wild

Skyward Sword was a divisive game. Many loved it, others hated it. With its new iteration though, Skyward Sword HD, with improved motion controls and excellent button controls, Skyward Sword HD has surpassed Breath of the Wild and is the best Zelda game of all-time. It’s not like Breath of the Wild was even a top-five Zelda game to begin with, but, it is heralded by many as not only the best Zelda game of all-time, but the greatest game of all-time, which is ludicrous. There are many reasons why Skyward Sword HD is superior. The controls are more immersive, motion or otherwise, the story is superior, the side characters are more developed and interesting, the sidequests are actually rewarding, and the dungeons and puzzles put Breath of the Wild to shame. Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch is the definitive Zelda game, and there are so many reasons why Skyward Sword HD is better than Breath of the Wild.
Comicszeldadungeon.net

Link Gets Stalked In This Comedic Zelda Short

Have you ever had the suspicion that someone has been watching you? Well, Link certainly has. This fun little animation by Jake Doubleyoo investigates the economic complexity that the Hero of Hyrule experiences during the events of A Link Between Worlds. Fortunately for the adventurous lad, he has eyes in the back of his head and quickly catches on that all is not right. But will Link manage to thwart his pursuer’s malicious designs? Probably not. Rupees need to get spent somewhere after all!
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Long-Lost Dungeon Would You Most Want To See Rise Up Out Of The Ground In Breath Of The Wild 2?

Information pertaining to the sequel to Breath of the Wild seems come out bit by bit. Although the 2022 release date guarantees that the time between these spurts of information will decrease, we still don’t know a lot about the much-anticipated adventure. One of the things we do know, however, is that Hyrule Castle will be raised into the sky, and even higher are small islands that the protagonist – which we can only assume is Link – will traverse.
Video GamesCollider

Everything You Love About 'Breath of the Wild' First Arrived in 'Skyward Sword'

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is, without a doubt, the most divisive entry in The Legend of Zelda franchise since 1987’s Adventure of Link. The initial release’s clunky motion controls posed a challenge on its own, and many players were displeased by the cinematic structure of the game, which was more focused on linear quests than on exploration. Breath of the Wild, on the other hand, received immediate critical acclaim and quickly became the biggest commercial success of the franchise, with almost 23 million copies sold on the Nintendo Switch and more than 1.6 million on the Nintendo Wii U.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Fan Creates An Epic Prologue And Orchestral Cover For Zelda II The Adventure Of Link

It is no secret that few Zelda games have been as off-formula as the series’ second game. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link is nowadays widely considered a black-sheep for its side-scrolling gameplay and punishing difficulty. Being born at least seven years after this game was released, I first encountered Zelda II as part of a bundle pack on the Gamecube known as The Legend of Zelda Collector’s Edition. Personally, I didn’t care for the game too much at the time. A flat 2-D side-scroller felt too restrictive after the freedom that I had experienced in the other Zelda games. I am currently giving the game a second chance on my 3DS with its save state feature. This has taken away the need to constantly restart at the North Palace and allowed me to appreciate some of the game’s better qualities. In particular, I find it great that the kingdom is so huge and that Link can actually level up using experience points to gain magic spells. Seriously, why weren’t statistics and spell-casting included in other Zelda games?
Video GamesTwinfinite

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: Where to Find the Knight Commander

If you recently picked up the latest Legend of Zelda game, Skyward Sword HD, you should know that there are a few times in the game that you’ll be asked to find the Knight Commander. One of these times is during the beginning of the game, and another time is during a side quest. If you have trouble finding him, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where to find the Knight Commander in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Wiki Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is the first chronological game in the Legend of Zelda timeline, released in 2011 on the Nintendo Wii, and 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. As the first of many in a timeline of heroes, Link's unassuming life on an island in the clouds called Skyloft is thrown into chaos when his friend Zelda falls to dangerous the lands below. It is then that he meets the intelligent humanoid spirit named Fi, created by the Goddess alongside a mysterious sword. Together, they'll journey to the lands below to vanquish the dormant evil and rescue Zelda.
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: Skyward Sword HD is Pleasant, But Hindered by Its Controls

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword originally released for the Nintendo Wii in November 2011 to critical acclaim. This entry provided a more experimental take on traditional gameplay mechanics, utilizing motion controls that controlled sword slashes and move execution. While it was largely considered one of the less popular titles in the franchise, Nintendo rereleased Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch so a new generation of players that can experience what is considered to be the narrative foundation for the series. The result is an adequate entry, but one where its history and original control scheme’s legacy still can influence people’s enjoyment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy