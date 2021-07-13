Wanted: Chicken or fish alternatives that 'replicate or outperform' animal products... XPRIZE unveils semi-finalists in $15m global 'Feed the Next Billion' competition
From Air Protein - a startup manufacturing protein out of thin air*; to Meati Foods and Atlast Foods - fungi-fueled firms making whole cut ‘meats’ from mycelium; to a flurry of cell-cultured meat players including BlueNalu, GOOD Meat, and Wildtype; 28 firms have been selected as semi-finalists in the $15m global XPRIZE ‘Feed the Next Billion’ competition.www.foodnavigator-usa.com
