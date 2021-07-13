Cancel
Agriculture

Wanted: Chicken or fish alternatives that 'replicate or outperform' animal products... XPRIZE unveils semi-finalists in $15m global 'Feed the Next Billion' competition

By Elaine Watson contact
Food Navigator
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Air Protein - a startup manufacturing protein out of thin air*; to Meati Foods and Atlast Foods - fungi-fueled firms making whole cut ‘meats’ from mycelium; to a flurry of cell-cultured meat players including BlueNalu, GOOD Meat, and Wildtype; 28 firms have been selected as semi-finalists in the $15m global XPRIZE ‘Feed the Next Billion’ competition.

www.foodnavigator-usa.com

MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Food Grade Glue Market 2028 Report Enlightening Development Scope and Business Strategies Developed By Leading Vendors

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on Food Grade Glue Market Sales projects the global revenues during 2018 to 2028. The Food Grade Glue Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Food Grade Glue demand, product developments,...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Ingredion unveils structured vegetable protein

WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion Inc. debuted a new textured protein at the Institute of Food Technologists’ FIRST virtual conference, held July 19-21. The company added VITESSENSE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein to its range of plant-based solutions for the United States and Canada. The new structured vegetable protein is derived...
AgricultureNBC New York

The Shanghai Lab Making Fake Pork Dumplings and Helping China Go Beyond Meat

U.S. plant-based protein leader Beyond Meat is increasing its focus on the Chinese market, but there are many local players targeting the fake meat opportunity in Asia. Alternative protein versions of Western staples including burgers and chicken nuggets are in Asia, but finding plant-based alternatives for a staple of Asian cuisine like a pork dumpling can require months of intensive research by cross-disciplinary scientific teams.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Maintaining Diversity of Integrated Rice and Fish Production Confers Adaptability of Food Systems to Global Change

Rice and fish are preferred foods, critical for healthy and nutritious diets, and provide the foundations of local and national economies across Asia. Although transformations, or “revolutions,” in agriculture and aquaculture over the past half-century have primarily relied upon intensified monoculture to increase rice and fish production, agroecological approaches that support biodiversity and utilize natural processes are particularly relevant for achieving a transformation toward food systems with more inclusive, nutrition-sensitive, and ecologically sound outcomes. Rice and fish production are frequently integrated within the same physical, temporal, and social spaces, with substantial variation amongst the types of production practice and their extent. In Cambodia, rice field fisheries that strongly rely upon natural processes persist in up to 80% of rice farmland, whereas more input and infrastructure dependent rice-shrimp culture is expanding within the rice farmland of Vietnam.
Agricultureatlantanews.net

Animal Wound Care Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights.

A global executive synopsis of the global business is included in the latest research Animal Wound Care Market report by Decisive Markets Insights, titled Worldwide Market. In addition, the report provides a summary of the market, as well as an outline of the market opening. As well as describing important drivers, restraints, and assesses the opportunities through this market research, readers/audiences are able to obtain a sense of the present market situation. Throughout the report, values and volume projections for the world industry are included. During the forecast period 2021-2026, the report presents the great value of the performance growth of the marketplace throughout Earth.
Agriculturegetmarketreport.com

Global Animal Feed Additives Market 2021 Manufacturer Landscape, Revenue and Volume Analysis and Segment Information up to 2026

MarketsandResearch.biz recently published a new report titled Global Animal Feed Additives Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 which has been designed in a systematic pattern to understand various dynamics of the market to understand the definitive growth patterns in a top-bottom approach. The report details significant aspects that are impelling the progression of the Animal Feed Additives market. This study also delivers a broad quantitative and qualitative analysis of the target market and offers information for making a number of strategies to increase market growth as well as market efficacy. Moreover, the report provides a basic summary of the market which includes industry chain structure, classification, definitions, and applications.
Faux Fish Set To Expand As Alternative Protein Option

As the alt-meat movement continues to gain acceptance by the public, industry experts say faux fish may soon become the latest craze in alternative protein. Retails sales of plant-based foods in the US saw a 27% jump last year reaching about $7 billion in sales according to the Plant-Based Foods Association. Analysts at consulting firm Kearny say the global meat-alternative market will grow to $450 billion by 2040.
Agriculturenewhope.com

XPRIZE unveils semifinalist teams in competition to discover tomorrow's proteins

XPRIZE is pleased to announce the 28 semifinalist teams moving forward in XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion. The $15 million competition, launched in December 2020, is aimed at reinventing how humanity will feed future generations by incentivizing the production of structured chicken breast or fish fillet alternatives that replicate or outperform conventional chicken and fish in: access, environmental sustainability, animal welfare, nutrition and health, as well as taste and texture.
Global Feed Phytogenics Market To Reach $1.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Feed Phytogenics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Air Protein, GOOD Meat, IntegriCulture Among the Semifinalists for XPRIZE’s Alt-Protein Competition

Nonprofit XPRIZE has announced 28 semifinalists teams that will move forward in the Feed the Next Billion competition. The multi-year competition will support companies developing compelling chicken and fish alternatives that replicate or outperform the real thing in terms of nutrition, environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and taste and texture. The...
Agriculturefoodmanufacturing.com

XPRIZE Names Semifinalists in $15M Alternative Meat Competition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (July 13, 2021) – Today, XPRIZE is pleased to announce the 28 semifinalist teams moving forward in XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion. The $15 million competition, launched in December 2020, is aimed at reinventing how humanity will feed future generations by incentivizing the production of structured chicken breast or fish fillet alternatives that replicate or outperform conventional chicken and fish in: access, environmental sustainability, animal welfare, nutrition and health, as well as taste and texture.
Agricultureprogressivegrocer.com

XPRIZE Narrows Field In $15M 'Feed the Next Billion' Competition

Food retailers eager for insight into what’s next in the world of protein should keep their eyes on the XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition, in which judges have narrowed the field of teams in the $15 million competition to 28. The competition was launched in December 2020 to reinvent...
Global $150 Billion Cargo Shipping Transportation Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cargo Shipping Transportation Market, By Cargo Type (Bulk Cargo, Oil & gas and Liquid Cargo, Container Cargo, General Cargo and Others), By Industry (Oil & Gas, Ores, Manufacturing, Food, and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.

