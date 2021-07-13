“Multitude” holds ribbon cutting

Thursday marked the grand opening of Urban Thrift and Opportunity Center at 236 N. Seventh St., Steubenville, where a traditional ribbon-cutting heralded the latest addition to the Seventh Street Plaza owned by Urban Mission Ministries. It was relocated into the renovated space after having been at 644 Market St., Steubenville, since April 2018. On hand for the ceremony were, front, from left, volunteer Georgia Lopresto; the Rev. Ashley Steele, the mission’s executive director who offered welcoming words and an overview of the center; Tricia Maple-Damewood, Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce president; Laura Rauch and Jennifer Cesta, chamber ambassadors; Tiffany Beckwith, store manager; Justice Slappy, assistant store manager; and volunteer Monica Miller; and back, volunteer Walter Lambertson; and Terrence Rainbow, director of the mission’s JOSHUA program who aided in the renovations. Urban Thrift is closed on Sunday and Monday and open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Urban Thrift offers a variety of items for sale while also serving as an opportunity center for youth and adults with barriers to employment gaining valuable work experience through job training, volunteer opportunities and specific programming for individuals seeking a fresh start to life. (Photo by Janice Kiaski)