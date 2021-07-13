Pro Football Focus Has Deshaun Watson Ranked As A Top Five Quarterback
This time of year has brought upon list upon list ranking the best players, the best players at each position, and the best entire position groups. Most of these lists have ignored Deshaun Watson entirely whenever they discussed quarterbacks. Stuck in the purgatory between sexual assault allegations and a trade request, Watson isn’t expected to play, perhaps at all this season. He has been ignored and forgotten during this run of lists.www.battleredblog.com
