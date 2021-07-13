Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pro Football Focus Has Deshaun Watson Ranked As A Top Five Quarterback

By Matt Weston
Battle Red Blog
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year has brought upon list upon list ranking the best players, the best players at each position, and the best entire position groups. Most of these lists have ignored Deshaun Watson entirely whenever they discussed quarterbacks. Stuck in the purgatory between sexual assault allegations and a trade request, Watson isn’t expected to play, perhaps at all this season. He has been ignored and forgotten during this run of lists.

www.battleredblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#Nfl Quarterback#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend Attend Wedding Together

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been very quiet ever since sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in March. However, he was recently spotted at a wedding with his girlfriend Jilly Anais. Watson shared a video of him dancing with Anais and two other people at a wedding that took...
NFLYardbarker

Report: Deshaun Watson Could Be Suspended into 2023; Broncos Trade 'Unlikely'

By this point, most of Broncos Country has given up on Denver's rumored interest in acquiring disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who attempted to strongarm a trade this offseason before 22 sexual misconduct allegations were levied against the NFL's reigning passing champ. For the remaining stragglers: consider your bubble...
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson? Theismann's Take

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are two of the best QBs of their respective generations, with something else in common: Disgruntlement with their present situations. Rodgers, 37, wants out of Green Bay and has not reported to camp. Watson, 25, has stated since the hiring of the new front office that he would not return to the Houston Texans despite signing a $156 million extension in September of last season.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Latest on Deshaun Watson’s criminal investigation and why trade chatter is quiet

PFN NFL Insider Adam Beasley breaks down the most recent information regarding the ongoing legal investigation of Texans QB Deshaun Watson. It’s been a largely quiet three months since Houston police announced they were investigating Deshaun Watson after a series of massage therapists accused the Houston Texans’ star quarterback of sexual misconduct.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Deshaun Trade: NFL Insider Has 3 Top Destinations for Texans QB

Updates on the ongoing lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been few and far between in recent weeks. Despite this, and there being no clear end in sight to the suits, discussions surrounding where Watson will play next continue to intrigue fans of teams who wish to still acquire him. And according to former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum, the Philadelphia Eagles have to be the favorites to land Watson.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

There continues to be a lot of speculation about the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently under investigation after more than a dozen women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear what type of punishment Watson could be facing from the NFL. However, the star quarterback is currently preparing to play this season.
NFLBleacher Report

ESPN: 'Strong Sense' Texans Move on from Deshaun Watson; Xavien Howard Trade Linked

There is reportedly a "strong sense" within the NFL that the Houston Texans intend to move on from quarterback Deshaun Watson. During an appearance on SportsCenter on Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said a source close to Watson believes a trade will happen "sooner or later" provided his legal situation gets resolved. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits that allege sexual assault and misconduct while receiving massages.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Trade of Watson to Eagles: '90% Chance' of Happening?

We have no doubt that Deshaun Watson is preparing to play NFL football in 2021, even if he does nothing at all in this Houston Texans training camp - a camp at which he will be in attendance, in large part to avoid $50,000 daily fines as he awaits rulings on his legal issues ...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Has ’90 Percent’ Chance With Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson remains a member of the Houston Texans, though many expect that to change at some point this year. The Texans quarterback is still under investigation for sexual misconduct, as more than a dozen women have accused the superstar of inappropriate behavior during massages. The NFL has yet to rule on Watson’s status for the upcoming season and beyond.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Deshaun Watson Puts NFL, Texans in Awkward Position

A story that set the NFL ablaze before smoldering out has been sparked once again. With the Texans reporting to training camp, star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is currently embroiled in a disturbing sexual assault case, is expected to attend. This is surprising news to say the least. Watson demanded...
NFLYardbarker

Could Deshaun Watson be traded to Eagles before season?

Deshaun Watson’s status remains unclear as training camp quickly approaches, but there is a chance the trade market for him could still heat up before the start of the regular season. If it does, the Philadelphia Eagles may be the team to watch. During a Wednesday morning appearance on “The...
NFLallfans.co

Deshaun Watson ‘intrigued’ by trade to this NFL team in 2021

As uncertainty surrounds the NFL future for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the 25-year-old is thinking about his next landing spot and an eventual trade from the Houston Texans. Watson, a Pro Bowl selection each of the past three seasons, demanded a trade when the offseason began. Eight NFL teams expressed...
NFLBattle Red Blog

2021 NFL Power Rankings: The Dead Zone (Part One)

Traditional power rankings overreact to one HUGE WIN and one sad (!) loss. Rarely do they take in account the entire season. To give a more accurate representation of what’s going on, and where these teams currently stand, I will not equivocate or give into the yank of heartstrings the NFL season brings week to week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Makes Decision On Training Camp

Houston Texans superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly made a decision on training camp. Watson, who is currently under investigation for sexual misconduct, reportedly wants out of Houston. However, the Texans quarterback has reportedly shown up for training camp. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest news on Sunday...
NFLfantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson is expected to report to Texans camp on Sunday

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to show up for testing to get into Texans' training camp, despite his ongoing frustrations with the organization. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The offseason started with Watson airing out his frustrations with the Texans' organization and demanding...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson reportedly intrigued by Broncos

There is obviously some uncertainly to the future of 25-year-old Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. 22 allegations of sexual misconduct are still looming on civil cases attached to him, and it is conceivable that he won't even play a down in the NFL this season until there are legal resoluti (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY) Read Update »
NFLallfans.co

Eagles Should Steer Clear of Deshaun Watson

It’s exciting to think about: Deshaun Watson an Eagle. Adam Schefter raised that level of excitement on Wednesday morning when he went on a local sports radio program, 97.5 The Fanatic, and announced: The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any other team out there. And if you put Deshaun Watson on the Philadelphia Eagles, they become a Super Bowl contender right away.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy