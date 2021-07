Northern Rhode Island News On the Web now gets more than 1,000 visitors every single day, putting up consistently solid readership figures for an effort of its kind. I launched this site in 2018 with a belief that bringing traditional journalistic values to an online forum could fill a growing gap in quality local reporting, and it has proven true. As newsrooms shrink across the country, local papers are sold to far away corporations, and it becomes harder and harder to get actual reporters to our small towns, NRI NOW has provided an online alternative to traditional papers, bringing the news to the people.