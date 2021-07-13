Cancel
Vegan NBA Player Javale McGee Challenges Fans to Snack for Charity

By Maxwell Rabb
Denver Nuggets star Javale McGee and his organization JUGLIFE will partner with plant-based food brand Outstanding Foods to donate water to children in need and promote the value of health and wellness regarding diet. The #HellaHotChallenge will ask people to donate to JUGLIFE to help the organization’s mission and outreach, and Outstanding Foods pledge to match the first $10,000 dollars. McGee kickstarted the challenge by nominating Diplo, Swae Lee, and Becky G while eating the “Hella Hot” Outstanding Puffs, challenging the other stars to try to snack on the spicy vegan puffs without breaking their poker face.

