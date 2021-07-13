Elektric Voodoo Announces Tour Dates & Drops New Music Video

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleElektric Voodoo, the Afrobeat-inspired psych dance-rock ensemble founded by Scott Tournet, just released the music video for their title track “Telescope.” Already being hailed by the press like Glide Magazine who stated, “Telescope encompasses a sonic parade of drums, horns, and guitars with a shake-up the masses mission.” The music video filmed by Michael Cacciabaudo perfectly captures the intimate recording session and vibe. “Telescope” is the second single from Elektric Voodoo’s upcoming album of the same name, due out August 20th. The band has also announced their first tour dates in support of the album kicking off August 7th. Full tour dates below.

