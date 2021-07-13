Press Release: Norton, Pingree and Welch Introduce Bill to Require Federal Bureau of Prisons to Provide Eligible Inmates Information on Voting

Cancel
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-ME), and Congressman Peter Welch (D-VT) introduced a bill today to require the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to provide inmates from jurisdictions that allow inmates to vote, like the District of Columbia, Maine, and Vermont, information on how to register to vote and request absentee ballots.

