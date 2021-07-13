Press Release: Norton, Pingree and Welch Introduce Bill to Require Federal Bureau of Prisons to Provide Eligible Inmates Information on Voting

WASHINGTON –Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced additional victories she secured for the District of Columbia in recently released House appropriations bills and accompanying reports. She secured $150 million in special capital funding for Metro and $184 million for a new Howard University Hospital. In addition, the Committee on Appropriations directed the Federal Railroad Administration to continue working with D.C. on the Union Station expansion project and to consider the feedback of all stakeholders, including residents of affected neighborhoods, in its planning process. The committee also directed the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) to improve public access to the National Arboretum with the goal of removing car traffic from the surrounding neighborhood.