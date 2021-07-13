Georgia football podcast: An easy way for JT Daniels to quiet his doubters

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,481 (July 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA quarterback JT Daniels can silence doubters who believe that his success in four games as UGA’s starting quarterback is too small a sample size to project high-level success this season.