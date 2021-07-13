Cancel
Georgia football podcast: An easy way for JT Daniels to quiet his doubters

By Brandon Adams,
dawgnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,481 (July 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA quarterback JT Daniels can silence doubters who believe that his success in four games as UGA’s starting quarterback is too small a sample size to project high-level success this season.

Aaron Murray had some advice for JT Daniels

Former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray had some advice for current Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels when the two ran into each other recently at a charity golf tournament. “I told him he him better go get some deals from some restaurants because he needs to take care of his boys,” Murray told Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
JT Daniels lands autograph deal with SportsCollectibles.com

Last week, Georgia junior quarterback JT Daniels signed with Everett Sports Marketing, joining a company that also has former Georgia standouts Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift, and Jake Fromm as clients. The company is helping Daniels navigate the new landscape of college athletes being able to profit off endorsements and other deals under new NCAA rules regarding name, image, and likeness.
Georgia QB JT Daniels juggles schedule, won't attend Manning Passing Academy

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels won’t be attending the Manning Passing Academy as previously planned on account of a scheduling conflict. The Bulldogs’ quarterback has a busy week ahead between moving out of his apartment this weekend and recently being selected by Kirby Smart to represent Georgia along with Jordan Davis at the SEC Kickoff event in Hoover, Ala., next week.
JT Daniels, Jordan Davis to represent UGA at SEC Media Days

ATHENS – Georgia chose JT Daniels and Jordan Davis as its player representatives for SEC Football Media Days, which get underway Monday in Birmingham. Neither choice is particularly surprising. Daniels, a junior, is the Bulldogs’ incumbent starter at quarterback and carries some of the best odds among SEC players to be a Heisman Trophy contender at the end of the season. Davis, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound senior nose guard, bypassed the NFL draft to return for one more season at Georgia.
JT Daniels Named to Davey O'Brien Watch List

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been lauded as the best signal-caller to come through Athens in quite some time it seems and he has just been named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list. The Davey O'Brien Award is given to the top quarterback in college football every season. Past...
Georgia QB JT Daniels fills void under center as Bulldogs push to reassert selves in SEC East

Georgia third-string quarterback JT Daniels watched helplessly as the interceptions piled up and Florida’s lead became insurmountable. Daniels, a native of Southern California, still did not fully appreciate the nature of the Bulldogs-Gators rivalry as he watched from the sideline last November in Jacksonville. Even so, the highly touted USC transfer knew well his team’s 44-28 loss — ...
JT Daniels included on Maxwell Award watch list

The 2021 preseason watch lists are beginning to roll out and Georgia junior quarterback JT Daniels found himself on the latest. The California native was the only Bulldog included on the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given annually to the Collegiate Player of the Year. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta...
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels ready to build off successful debut in 2020

HOOVER, Ala. — Recent college football history has shown the ample possibilities of a quarterback’s second year in an offense. Names like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields serve as prime examples of quarterbacks who, with time and experience, flourished above expectations in their second season. In 2021, one...
Kirby Smart explains what stands out to him about JT Daniels

Georgia QB JT Daniels is widely viewed as one of the top two quarterbacks in the SEC, and in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy as long as the Bulldogs at least come close to their national championship goals this season. At SEC Media Days, Smart explained what sets Daniels...
Pre-Season Scouting Report: JT Daniels

When talking about Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels, there is no denying that he made the Bulldogs a much better football team to close the 2020 season. The traits and the experience alone of Daniels allowed the former Mater Dei High School star to excel at a high level in his four-game run as the starter last season.
JT Daniels talks relationship with Matt Corral: "He can rip it"

HOOVER, Ala. — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is no stranger to Ole Miss signal caller Matt Corral and spoke highly of his contemporary on Tuesday. During his appearance at the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Daniels spoke about the crop of talented Southern California players, including Corral. Entering the 2021 season...
Everything Georgia QB JT Daniels said at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. -- Kirby Smart and Georgia players took the podium Tuesday at SEC Media Days, and among those players was redshirt junior quarterback JT Daniels. The Irvine, Calif. native started the final four games of the season for the Bulldogs, leading them to a 4-0 record including a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over No. 8 Cincinnati on New Year's Day. Headed into a second season at the helm of the Georgia offense, Daniels was asked about high expectations, his relationship with teammates and everything in between. Dawgs247 has you covered with everything that Daniels said on the main stage in Hoover.
Kirby Smart and JT Daniels have kind words for Demetris Robertson

Auburn is getting a good one in Demetris Robertson. Former California turned Georgia turned Auburn receiver will immediately impact a Tigers wide receiving core that has little to no production heading into 2021. Georiga head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the transfer receiver during SEC media days on Tuesday.
SEC Media Days 2021: JT Daniels on Bryce Young: "He's a stud."

Day two of SEC Media Days 2021 had the Georgia Bulldogs leading off. Quarterback JT Daniels not only talked about his team, but he also talked about another quarterback in the SEC he knows very well. Alabama freshman Bryce Young followed Daniels at Mater Dei High School in California. "Bryce...
JT Daniels reflects on 2020, excited by returning teammates

After transferring out of USC and landing in the SEC, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels had to sit and wait in 2020 due to an injury that sidelined him until he got the green light in late November. Speaking with CBS Sports, Daniels commented on the frustrations of having to wait so long to take the field and how he handled the hurdles mentally.

