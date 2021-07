Apple added magnets to the back of its iPhone 12 line and MagSafe was reborn. This time, it's not a single-use implementation, like only delivering power, it's now more general and universal. There are wallets that use the magnets to suction a cardholder to the back of the phone. There is a MagSafe compatible Popsocket, and there will be other unique uses for it in the future. But, one of the convenient uses right now is a way to instantly align wireless chargers so that the Qi coils are secure.