Villa Katsura by OBM International

homeadore.com
 12 days ago

Villa Katsura is a luxury beachfront residence influenced by Japanese architecture and designed by OBM International. It is located on the island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. Description. The owners of this beachfront oasis enlisted OBMI, a global architectural design firm known for its work in high-end...

#Japanese Architecture#Living Space#Natural Environment#Obmi#European#Kurisu International
Apartment in Maggiolina by Nomade Architettura Interior Design

Apartment in Maggiolina is a modern dwelling located in Milan, Italy, designed in 2021 by Nomade Architettura Interior Design. From the moment the first ideas for a project come to life, you can’t wait for the apartment to come to fruition. Never has this been more true, especially for this...
Floating Red Staircase by Michaelis Boyd

Floating Red Staircase is an industrial apartment located in London, United Kingdom, designed in 2021 by Michaelis Boyd. The original architectural work took place back in 2010, when the studio combined two existing flats into a 4-bedroom maisonette. Almost a decade on, the architects returned to incorporate quirky design details that would reflect the creative personality of the client and their children.
Villa Carlo by Daniel Boddam

Last year Jo featured Sydney-based architect Daniel Boddam and spoke of his signature style: considered simplicity. I wanted to share another example of that approach with this beautiful modern home in Mosman, NSW. Considering architecture and interiors as one, Villa Carlo is a holistic, contemporary interpretation of the Californian bungalow – embodying my signature considered simplicity, drawing focus to artisanal craft and the clients’ coveted collection of art. Being a semi-detached dwelling, I sought to create a dialogue with its neighbouring counterpart; a white rendered brick home that was once more akin to a traditional bungalow. Key touchpoints create a considered spatial journey, starting from the custom brass pull to the entry door. A splice in the building envelope introduces a sliver of light where ascending meets descending; a refined and poetic gesture inviting a spirited interplay of shadow and light throughout the day. Villa Carlo is holistically designed with architectural and interior details forming a consistent and harmonious dialogue – the macro is in the micro. As patrons of the arts, the creative interest of our clients is reflected in the spirit of the house, which confidently interweaves art, living spaces, light and nature; an enduring and poetic outcome.
WWD

Karl Lagerfeld to Design Luxury Villas in Marbella

Five luxury villas in Marbella, Spain, will boast stunning Mediterranean views, eco-friendly materials — and a designer brand: Karl Lagerfeld. In its latest architectural project, the Karl Lagerfeld company has signed an agreement with Spanish developer Sierra Blanca Estates to construct five unique homes, ranging from about 5,400 to 9,700 square feet in size.
Split House by Kovac Design Studio

Split House is a contemporary residence located in Santa Monica, California, designed in 2016 by Kovac Design Studio. Split House’s primary conceptual move is the placement of the master suite and bedrooms in dual, hull-like volumes on the second level. The forms are clearly separate, yet are responsive to each other, and create a fluid double-height space in their interstice. A slender bridge joins the two, and glazing above and at both ends incorporates an internal brise-soleil, etched to recall the shifting silhouettes of wind-blown palms. The nautical, tropical feel continues at the rear of the property, where a gangway connects the second floor to the to the pool area. Beyond is an intimately scaled cabana, which accommodates a guest suite and a fire pit.
Ten elegant living rooms with Japandi interiors

The minimalist styles and natural materials used in both Japan and Scandinavia come together in this lookbook, containing 10 living rooms that have been decorated with Japandi interior design. "Japandi" has become the denomination for interiors where Japanese minimalism meets Scandinavian functionality. Simple, pared-back designs and natural materials are some...
Villa BC by Davide Beretta Studio

Company name: Davide Beretta Studio in collaboration with MC Studio. Project location: Chignolo Po (PV) Davide Beretta Studio is an Architecture interior and landscape firm based in Milan. Graduated in 2009 in architecture at the Polytechnic of Milan. In 2007 I began collaborating with an internationally known Italian firm, working on different types of projects, from interior design to large-scale residential projects. At the same time I worked as a freelance architect. In 2017 I found my own firm.
Reflections of the Past by Firm Architects

Reflections of the Past is an industrial apartment located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, designed in 2021 by Firm Architects. The wish of the client was a special private residence in Amsterdam. The aim was to create an honest, masculine, and architectural space with the largest possible usable floor space. No standard home, no compromises. A sustainable apartment. Unique and made to measure. Firm architects designed and realized a conceptual living environment from scratch.
Villa Violeta by Dimiourgiki

Villa Violeta is an inspiring stone house located in Kissamos, Crete, Greece, designed in 2021 by Dimiourgiki. Architectural study and interior design of a subterranean house in the municipality of Kissamos. It is a plot of 7 acres, quite elongated and tilted from east to west, with amazing sea views.
Versatile Copper Pipes Revolutionizing Modern Interior Design

Copper pipes are versatile, attractive, and stylish ideas for modern interior decorating and design. Classy and robust copper pipes create beautiful wall decorations, furniture, decor accessories, and lighting fixtures that give the metal, frequently used as a building material, a new life in contemporary homes. Copper plumbing pipes and electrical wires turn into beautiful decorations for modern interiors and exterior designs.
Black Flooring ideas, Making Statement and Adding Drama to Modern Interior Design

Dark floor advantages include versatility and practicality. Black flooring ideas look beautiful for decorating home interiors and functional spaces. The black floor is the decoration idea that makes a bold statement and helps create a unique and modern interior design. Although dust is visible on a black surface, footprints and stains are not a problem. Black flooring ideas are excellent solutions for bright, sunny rooms where direct sunlight rays can create an irritating eye glare on a light floor.
HAGE by FH2L Arquitectos

HAGE is a modern single family house located in Spain, designed in 2021 by FH2L Arquitectos. The determining elements for the design have been the dialogue between the natural terrain of the plot with its views. Simple lines and clear volumes, natural lighting and horizontal features combine harmoniously. The access...
Keys To Achieve The Perfect Mediterranean Decoration

White and blue, natural materials in their purest essence and handcrafted pieces are key to this style that conquers summer residences. The Mediterranean style is characterized by letting light be the protagonist. White and blue is the combination that triumphs in this type of decoration, typical of summer houses, especially those located near the beach. These also include natural materials, handicrafts, and textiles such as linen and cotton.
Turkey’s Ritz-Carlton Residences are constructed with local materials

South African architecture studio SAOTA chose to incorporate some sustainable features in its design for the new Ritz-Carlton Residences by Marriott International. Located in Bodrum, Turkey, the hotel used stone collected from the building site in its construction and native landscaping in its outdoor spaces. The property is set on...
Forest House by Faulkner Architects

Forest House is a luxury mountain residence located in Truckee, California, designed in 2019 by Faulkner Architects. A luxuriant forest of Jeffrey and sugar pine mixed with white and red fir covers this two-acre site at roughly 6,300 feet above sea level in the Martis Valley near the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Gently sloped, the site falls toward the south with views to the Northstar California ski resort. The simple rectangular plan is placed to minimize impact on the site, leaving a three-dimensional screen of 115 trees 60 to 90 feet tall surrounding it. The smaller second level contains sleeping rooms.
Luxury Rental: Coolidge Villa

Accommodating up to 16 guests, Coolidge Villa sits in the perfect location to experience all of Old Town Scottsdale. Presenting 2,500 SF of good times within these 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths of luxury. A golfers’ paradise, as it is also home to nearly 200 golf courses and amazing weather.
Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.

