Hint: When the Department of Education Gives Its Word. Above: Tricia Joyce, chair of Community Board 1’s Youth and Education Committee: “Gyms are really important. They are part of our infrastructure, but the DOE treats them like an amenity.” Below: The new kindergarten through sixth grade public school slated to open on Trinity Place in September, 2022 (visible at the bottom of the skyscraper shown in this rendering) was the subject of a promise by City education officials that it would include a full gymnasium.